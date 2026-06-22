Kyle Whittingham stresses importance of Bryce Underwood reaching potential at Michigan

Kyle Whittingham plans to find success in his first season in charge at Michigan. Thankfully, he walked into a pretty good situation — at least when it comes to the quarterback position. Bryce Underwood stayed in Ann Arbor for what will be his second collegiate year. Underwood flashed at times in 2025, showing the world what he can be.

Now, Whittingham is looking to fully unlock Underwood. He explained why the sophomore quarterback is so important to Michigan and what exactly needs to be on display.

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“It’s important we get him playing to his potential,” Whittingham said during Monday’s game between the Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees. “And he’s got a ton of it, I can tell you that right now. His toolbox is absolutely incredible with his size and strength and speed. We’ve got to make sure we get him dialed in.”

Of course, there is a lot more to being a quarterback than just on-field ability. More often than not, programs are looking for leaders. Even from younger guys, such as Underwood. If you are going to be the so-called face of the franchise, leadership needs to be there.

Luckily for Michigan fans, Whittingham is liking what he is seeing from Underwood thus far. In a time when offseason workouts are taking place, QB1 is stepping up to the plate.

“He’s a great leader, I can tell you that,” Whittingham said. “He’s the guy that’s the hardest worker in the weight room. He’s always setting the bar and making everyone live up to that expectation.”

Underwood played in all 13 games last season for Michigan, throwing for 2,428 yards, 11 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Just over 60% of his throws were completed as well. But as Whittingham mentioned, Underwood’s legs are a big factor too. He added 392 yards and six scores on the ground.

A full fall camp remains before Underwood steps back onto the field. But everyone cheering on the Wolverines is waiting for that day.

Michigan will open the 2026 season on Sept. 5, hosting Western Michigan. One week later is when the party really begins, though. Oklahoma comes to the Big House for the back-end of a home-and-home series. The Wolverines will be looking for a little bit of revenge after dropping last year’s game in Norman. Hopefully, it turns into a breakout scenario for Underwood.