Kyle Whittingham teases Bryce Underwood announcement as Michigan awaits decision on future

On Monday, new Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham appeared on Wake up Barstool for an interview with Barstool founder and outspoken Michigan fan Dave Portnoy. During the interview, Whittingham revealed when he expects quarterback Bryce Underwood to announce his plans for next season.

“I think Bryce is in a good place right now, and I think we might be getting an announcement here pretty soon,” Whittingham said. “He seems to really enjoy his time here. Has enjoyed his time here and, he’s one of the team leaders.

“He’s a young guy, but he’s one of the team leaders, obviously, by virtue of the position. So, he is a guy that we think is going to be a part of what we’re doing going forward. But, you never know until it’s a done deal.”

Underwood started in all 13 of Michigan’s games this past season as a true freshman. He completed 60.3% of his pass attempts for 2,428 yards and 11 touchdowns, compared to nine interceptions. He also recorded 392 yards and six scores in the ground game.

Underwood was the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2025 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. While Underwood wasn’t an all-conference performer, he showed flashes of brilliance throughout the season.

Most notably, Bryce Underwood erupted for 349 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns in the Wolverines’ 63-3 win over Central Michigan on Sept. 13. Kyle Whittingham hasn’t wasted any time building an offensive staff at Michigan that could mentor Underwood.

Whittingham brought his offensive coordinator from Utah, Jason Beck, to serve under him in the same role at Michigan. Under Beck’s supervision, Utah averaged the fifth-most total yards of offense per game in the country. For reference, Michigan ranked No. 59 in the same category this past season.

Despite the Wolverines’ offensive shortcomings, Whittingham is a believer in Underwood. The former five-star prospect was the first player Whittingham met with after taking the reins of the program. Whittingham hasn’t been shy to compliment the young standout.

“You gotta have a quarterback (that has) the ‘it’ factor. And Bryce has the ‘it’ factor, and along with a ton of talent, big, strong kids, 6-foot-4, 225-plus pounds and so his ceiling is very high,” Whittingham said. “The offense we’re going to bring in here, I think, is going to suit him to a ‘T,’ and I think he’s going to really, really excel and have a great experience here.”