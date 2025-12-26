Kyle Whittingham to Michigan: ESPN's Joey Galloway, EJ Manuel react to Wolverines hire

On Friday, Michigan hired Kyle Whittingham to be its next head coach. The school reportedly signed Whittingham to a five-year deal. During an appearance on SportsCenter, ESPN’s Joey Galloway and EJ Manuel reacted to the hire.

“The big question is, how long does he go?” Galloway said. “He’s older now, and if you’re Michigan, you’re thinking, ‘I want to build not just for now, but for the future.’ And so you go Kyle Whittingham. That sort of feels like, ‘OK, he can get us through these next few years and then we have to go find a younger coach.’

“These teams are now going with these younger coaches for a reason. You want to build that stability, and you want to have it for a long time. You want to have it like he had it at Utah. It’s not gonna be Whittingham. Who’s next?”

At 66 years old, Whittingham is far from the average hire this past coaching cycle. Young coaches like Alex Golesh, Ryan Silverfield and Will Stein landed Power Four positions, with the schools hoping to build long-lasting tenures.

Nonetheless, none of those coaches boast the same experience as Whittingham. Whittingham was the head coach at Utah from 2005-25. During his impressive tenure, he guided the Utes to a 177-88 overall record and three conference championships.

He was named the Pac-12 Coach of the Year twice and the Mountain West Coach of the Year once. Now, he’ll look to find similar success at Michigan. While ESPN analyst EJ Manuel isn’t confident that Whittingham will lead the Wolverines to new heights, he believes the veteran coach could bring stability to Ann Arbor.

“You look at this Michigan program right now, two back to back scandals off the field, nothing to do with actual play on the field,” Manuel said. “Coach Whittingham’s going to bring in just kind of a leveling force of culture to Michigan football. It really needs it.

“Look, the Big Ten has changed. But, ultimately, this is a team that has to go in the right direction. Then, you got to be able to keep good players like Bryce Underwood. That’s going to be really important too.”

With the transfer portal window looming, Kyle Whittingham won’t have long to get comfortable in his new position. Michigan will need to build up its talent this spring if it hopes to be competing in the College Football Playoff next December.