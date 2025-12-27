Kyle Whittingham to Michigan: ESPN's Joey Galloway, EJ Manuel spotlight Bryce Underwood decision following hire

On Friday, Michigan signed Kyle Whittingham to a five-year deal to be its next head coach. Whittingham has been Utah‘s head coach since 2005. On SportsCenter, ESPN analyst Joey Galloway and EJ Manuel discussed the importance of Whittingham retaining Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood for the 2026 campaign.

“Michigan is a program that, from a quarterback standpoint, they’ve had years when they haven’t really had a guy. If you want to take that job, it starts there,” Galloway said. “Especially in today’s world, so many guys are leaving in the portal, especially when you switch coaches. You got to start with that quarterback. You got that guy, you can build around him.”

Michigan is all too familiar with the dangers of inconsistent play at quarterback. In 2024, the Wolverines averaged just 129.1 passing yards per game, the least of any Power Four program in the country.

In turn, Michigan invested heavily to secure a standout quarterback for the 2025 campaign. The Wolverines ultimately succeeded, landing the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2025, Bryce Underwood.

In his debut season at Michigan, Underwood completed 61.1% of his pass attempts for 2,229 yards and nine touchdowns, compared to six interceptions. He also notched 323 yards and five scores in the ground game.

While Underwood certainly wasn’t reeling in any hardware for his freshman season, he led the Wolverines to a 9-3 regular-season record and showed glimpses of stardom. EJ Manuel believes Whittingham must secure Underwood’s future with the program if he hopes to have success in Ann Arbor.

“I would imagine, once Coach Whittingham gets this job, that’s going to be probably the first player he calls and just says, ‘Hey, bud, just want to introduce myself,'” Manuel said. “But ultimately, whoever the OC is, I don’t think it matters. You bring in an OC that fits that young man. He’s the future there at Michigan.”

Kyle Whittingham has plenty of experience coaching talented quarterbacks. While at Utah, he mentored standout QBs such as Tyler Huntley, Cam Rising and Travis Wilson. Whittingham’s history could help in Michigan’s efforts to retain Bryce Underwood.

In fairness, Underwood hasn’t discussed entering the transfer portal. Earlier this week, Wolverines associate HC Biff Poggi was asked if Underwood plans to return to Michigan next season.

“I certainly hope so. I would hope so, yeah,” Poggi said. “If you want to ask that question, you should probably ask him or his dad or mom.”