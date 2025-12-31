Kyle Whittingham wasn’t on the sidelines yet for Michigan, but he already called out the refs. The newly hired Wolverines coach made an appearance in the booth of the ESPN broadcast during Wednesday’s Citrus Bowl matchup against Texas.

Michigan was called for roughing the passer with around seven minutes to go in the third quarter after Dominic Nichols ran into Arch Manning. The penalty resulted in a first down for Texas, and led to ESPN commentator Roddy Jones voicing his disagreement with the call.

“I think he’s okay at first and then, Dominic Nichols ends up slamming him to the ground,” Jones said, “Coach, I think it’s a little tough on the defender there.”

That opened the floor for Whittingham to offer his opinion. He agreed that it was a tough call.

“I would say so,” he replied. “I would say I would agree with that.”

Texas would go on to score a few plays later and take a 24-20 lead, so it ended up being a pretty costly penalty. Jones noted how big a of momentum shift the play was.

“You’ve got him wrapped up and it’s more the way the quarterback falls,” he said. “Texas, obviously, has something go their way.”

During his introductory press conference over the weekend, new Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham confirmed he met with quarterback Bryce Underwood. He also met with Underwood’s parents and had high praise for the Wolverines’ quarterback.

Whittingham met with Underwood shortly after arriving in Orlando as he got ready to take over at Michigan. Keeping the former Five Star Plus+ recruit was sure to be a top priority for Whittingham, and he said the two spent 45 minutes together. Underwood was the first player with whom he met.

Speaking on the ABC broadcast during Wednesday’s Citrus Bowl against Texas, Whittingham added he met with Underwood’s parents. He praised both the quarterback and his family, saying he’s the right person to lead the UM program.

“Terrific kid. … Just carries himself the right way,” Whittingham said. “Carries himself like a quarterback would carry himself, he has that ‘it’ factor.

“In addition, I had a chance to meet with his parents. Great parents, great family. He’s the right man to lead this football team.”

On3’s Nick Schultz contributed to this report.