LSU Tigers quarterback Colin Hurley has committed to transfer to the Michigan Wolverines, according to On3’s Pete Nakos and Hayes Fawcett. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Colin Hurley played his high school football at Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville, Florida. There, he was a four-star recruit in the Class of 2024. Hurley actually reclassified to be a part of that 2024 class. He was also the 337th-ranked player overall and the 23rd-ranked quarterback in that recruiting cycle.

Coming out of high school, Hurley chose to go to LSU over Florida, Alabama, and Ohio State, among numerous other programs. An Elite 11 quarterback, at the time, Charles Power wrote up a scouting report on the talented young player.

“Colin Hurley showed easy arm strength at the Elite 11 Finals. Hurley is a powerful, compactly built passer and uses his strong base and loose arm to drive the ball with no strain. The LSU pledge was a Top Performer on each day of the event for On3. He flashed the pure arm talent to make all of the throws to every level of the field. We thought he got progressively better over the course of the week, as well,” Power wrote.

“Hurley built on a good pro day session on Day 2 with one of the better 7-on-7 showings. He completed 13 of 17 passes for 4 touchdowns, taking advantage of a few busted coverages in the secondary. Hurley plays with a deliberate, unbothered pace that may seem a bit slow at times. He’ll need to continue improving his footwork and overall movement skills as he progresses into his senior season, but the arm talent is not in question.”

In 2024, Colin Hurley would not see any game action at LSU. Instead, he’d utilize his redshirt. He’d have similar issues getting on the field as a redshirt freshman in 2025.

Hurley is now making the jump from one program undergoing a coaching change to another. Michigan’s search would end up with Kyle Whittingham taking over as the program’s next head coach. He brings with him up-and-coming offensive coordinator Jason Beck, who was previously with Whittingham at Utah.

Michigan remains an interesting landing spot for Colin Hurley. The Wolverines return true sophomore Bryce Underwood ahead of the 2026 season. The former five-star recruit had, at one point, been committed to LSU before flipping to Michigan and becoming the starting quarterback there ahead of the 2025 season.

