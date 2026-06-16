Mason Parris credits NFL experience as 'refresher' for 2028 Olympic run in wrestling

Mason Parris has his eyes set on Final X to make the World Team in 2026 and a run at the 2028 Olympics. But the former Michigan wrestler was in shoulder pads and a helmet last summer with the Los Angeles Chargers.

After trying his hand at the NFL, despite not playing football since high school, Parris turned in some good workouts under head coach Jim Harbaugh, whom he knew at Michigan before the coach left for LA. While he didn’t make the roster, Parris’ experience gave him a nice refresher for wrestling and pursuing his goals.

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“Yeah, it was a really hard decision for me,” Parris told On3. “The Olympics was an amazing experience. It was nothing like I’ve ever experienced before, and you know, it was a lot, you know? But I just decided I just needed a short little break from wrestling, and I thought, you know, what could be better than trying my hand at NFL football, training, staying in shape. So, you know, I decided to do that. I trained with the Michigan football team. They treated me like I was a player, did their pro day, did you know really well, had some pretty solid numbers, you know, had a couple camp invites, and then, yeah, just went through that, played fullback.”

Parris had a 120-18 record at Michigan and was a four-time All-American, winning the NCAA title in 2023. He spent his entire career at heavyweight.

And while Parris ended up winning a World Bronze Medal in 2023 and was the olympic rep in 2024, football called his name. Then, Harbaugh came calling and the rest was history. Parris all of a sudden was No. 43 and playing some offense.

“I was a middle linebacker in high school, so playing fullback and playing offense was different, but it was a lot of fun,” Parris said. “They threw me right out there, (running) routes, running plays, and you know, I had a blast doing that … I was just enjoying the experience and the moment, and you know, making a lot of good relationships and stuff like that.

“So, being out in LA was, you know, an amazing experience, and it was really awesome, you know, the relationship I developed with coach Harbaugh … and then you know, once that kind of finished out, I was like, man, ‘I’m ready to come back to wrestling. I kind of have this new motivation, I’m refreshed. I’m just ready to make this effort towards the 2028 Olympics.’ I’ve never felt more motivated than I have now. It was just like the whole experience was just a refresher for me.”

Parris takes on Wyatt Hendrickson at Final X on Friday in Newark, NJ. They’ll wrestle a best-of-three at 125 KG.