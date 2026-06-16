Mason Parris 'staying locked in' ahead of rematch with Wyatt Hendrickson at Final X

Mason Parris has Wyatt Hendrickson’s number, but there’s a reason they actually wrestle these matches at Final X, rather than on paper. The two heavyweights will battle Friday in Newark to determine the 2026 World Championships rep at 125 KG.

Hendrickson is the reigning World Team member while Parris was the 2024 Olympian, before a quick stint in LA Chargers camp last summer. But Parris has a 3-1 advantage over Hendrickson in freestyle matches, losing the lone bout at Real American Freestyle.

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Both have high flying technique and can put up a lot of points, that’s not in question. But now that there is a series and potentially three matches in one day? Get your popcorn ready.

“Yeah, we both wrestled against each other a bunch of times, so you know there’s a level of comfort between us,” Parris told On3. “But you know for me it’s just wrestling my match, wrestling how I know how to wrestle, and you know just just being ready for it to be a tough match. Anything can happen at any time, so just going out there and you know wrestling as hard as I can and just sticking to my fundamentals, staying focused on all the little key areas, and you know, the little tendencies that I know he likes to do, so yeah, just just staying locked in.”

Parris had a 120-18 record at Michigan and was a four-time All-American, winning the NCAA title in 2023. He spent his entire career at heavyweight. Hendrickson was 123-11 at Air Force and Oklahoma State, was a three-time All-American and the 2025 NCAA champion. The accolades are pretty similar.

Is this the best match on paper at Final X? Depends on who you ask. But one thing’s for, Hendrickson is ready for Parris, especially after losing to the former Wolverine in February.

“Now, as much as, like, that kind of sucked, that was a wake-up call for me, because you’re always trying to climb the mountain,” Hendrickson said. “You always got to be trying to climb the mountain. Once you think you’re at the top of your game, you think you’ve reached the top, that’s when you start to get worse, because you’re always getting better, or you’re always getting worse. There is no staying the same.

“And I’ve learned that the hard way many, many times. So, I’m showing up every day, lacing up my shoes, I gotta earn it every single day. In the last two months, I’ve been earning it, and so, of course, I still gotta go compete against Mason. I don’t deserve to win, but I’m going to earn that when I wrestle him.”

Parris and Hendrickson will square off at Final X Friday night in Newark, NJ. The action can be streamed on FloWrestling beginning at 12:30 p.m. ET.