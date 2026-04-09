Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham revealed on Thursday that junior running back Micah Ka’apana will miss the 2026 season.

Ka’apana totaled 10 carries for 38 yards in three games last season.

His injury leaves Jordan Marshall, Savion Hiter, and Bryson Kuzdzal as Michigan‘s top-three running backs for the 2026 season. Marshall led the team with 932 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns, while Kuzdzal rushed for 326 yards and four scores. Hiter, an incoming freshman, was On3’s No. 1 ranked running back in the Class of 2026.

Kyle Whittingham says RB Micah Ka’apana is out for the season — Isaiah Hole (@isaiahhole) April 9, 2026

Michigan is heading into the first season of the Kyle Whittingham era. Whittingham, who had spent the previous 21 seasons at Utah, succeeded former head coach Sherrone Moore in Ann Arbor. Moore was fired for cause on Dec. 10.

The program is seeking stability from the top down after numerous scandals over the past few seasons. In that aspect, Whittingham was a slam dunk hire for the program. He has proven over the course of his career that he is an unproblematic winner, something Michigan is thirsting for.

Deep into the college football offseason now, David Pollack revealed his biggest question about Whittingham’s ability to win at Michigan on his ‘See Ball Get Ball with David Pollack‘ podcast.

“Here’s the only thing I’ll say about (Kyle) Whittingham… I think it would be easy to say yes (as to whether he will or won’t succeed at Michigan) when looking at his track record,” Pollack said. “But, he’s also with a different clientele and a different group of kids. And so, how does his style work with theirs?

“He’s used to Utah kids. Under-recruited kids. Not guys that everybody wanted. He’s gonna have some divas. He’s gonna have some personalities to massage and work. I wonder about that, but I don’t think they’re worse. It can only get better and the stability will get better.”

The San Luis Obispo, CA native has been extremely busy ensuring that the Michigan program will remain one of the most prominent in the country upon his arrival. Whittingham retained freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood, brought over a plethora of coaches from his Utah staff, and hauled in some highly ranked players from the Transfer Portal.

A few of these names include Utah transfers EDGE John Henry Daley (No. 12 ranked player in Portal), CB Smith Snowden (No. 50 ranked player in Portal), and WR JJ Buchanan (No. 57 ranked player in Portal). They open the 2026 season at home against Western Michigan on Sept. 5.