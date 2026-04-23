The celebration for Michigan basketball’s national championship win continued in Detroit on Wednesday night. The Wolverines were recongized for their achievement during the first half of Game 2 between the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic.

Head coach Dusty May and the rest of his Michigan squad received a standing ovation from the crowd on hand at Little Caesars arena. Watch the moment below:

Michigan basketball national champions, including coach Dusty May, get an ovation from the Little Caesars Arena crowd during a Game 2 timeout at Pistons-Magic. pic.twitter.com/RLwuuBxQaG — Freep Sports (@freepsports) April 22, 2026

Elliot Cadeau, the Final Four’s most outstanding player, was front and center with the NCAA championship trophy. His head coach was to his right throwing the Michigan ‘M’ up.

May’s group went down in Michigan history as the program’s first national title in 37 years, and second overall. He did so in just his second year with the program, finishing 37-3 overall. This comes after finishing year one with a 27-10 record.

However, May is no stranger to the Final Four. He did so with the FAU Owls in 2023, making a run as an eight-seed. His magical run came to an end one game short of the final, losing to San Diego State at the buzzer. Three years later and his Wolverines would be hoisting the NCAA Championship trophy over their head and cutting down the nets.

Michigan was led by star forward Yaxel Lendeborg, who averaged 15.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game in 40 games during the Wolverines’ title run. He wasn’t his normal productive self during the title game, however, as he was battling from an injury suffered during the Final Four.

Cadeau picked up his teammate, guiding his team to victory with 19 points to lead the Wolverines. Eight of those points came from the free throw line, while Cadeau also had one of the team’s two three-pointers.

Now, they go down in Michigan record books forever as national champions. The banners have been raised and fans look forward to another successful season under May during the 2026-27 season.

For their neighbor Pistons, Detroit earned a No. 1 seed in the Eastern Division after a 60-win regular season. They dropped Game 1 to Orlando 112-101 on Sunday, and will look to even the series against the Magic on Wednesday in front of the Wolverines.

