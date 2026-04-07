Michigan beats UConn in national championship, wins program's second title

For the second time in program history, the Michigan Wolverines are national champions. In what had been a drought dating back to 1989, Michigan finds itself on top of the college basketball world once again after 37 years. Beating the UConn Huskies inside Lucas Oil Stadium got the job done, as maize and blue confetti rained from the rafters.

Head coach Dusty May came to Ann Arbor knowing what it took to make a Final Four. He did so with the FAU Owls in 2023, making a run as an eight-seed. May watched his team get beaten by the San Diego State Aztecs on a buzzer beater and endured the pain of losing on a big stage. Three years later, May is the final coach standing on a ladder with a pair of scissors in hand.

A lot was made about how May put together this season’s roster, hitting the NCAA transfer portal hard. No acquisition turned out to be bigger than Yaxel Lendeborg, who was previously at UAB. Michigan had to hold its breath about Lendeborg even after a commitment due to the 2025 NBA Draft. But once Lendeborg decided to play for Michigan, the roster took full shape.

Michigan entered Monday night’s game wondering if somebody else would have to step up, though. Lendeborg injured himself on Saturday against the Arizona Wildcats. First, he re-rolled an ankle that was previously bothering him. An MCL issue popped up as well, meaning something special would need to take place for Lendeborg to even take the court.

“He told me he couldn’t sleep on Saturday night because he didn’t know how severe those injuries were,” sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson said during the pregame show. “But he woke up in the morning, had an MRI, breathed a sigh of relief because there was no structural damage. They’re telling me it is an MCL sprain and a light ankle sprain… Chris Williams, the head athletic trainer, telling me that he is good to go. They do not expect any limitations from him.”

Elliott Cadeau, who was in Chapel Hill this time last year, turned into the hero. In a game where Michigan really struggled to shoot the ball, his 19 points led the Wolverines. Eight of those points came from the free throw line, while Cadeau also had one of the team’s two three-pointers.

The Wolverines are likely thankful UConn did not have its best offensive night either. Head coach Dan Hurley saw his team making under 32% of their shots and only 9-33 from deep. Michigan putting together a solid defensive effort certainly was just as much part of the story.