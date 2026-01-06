Michigan cornerback Zeke Berry is expected to withdraw from the NCAA Transfer Portal, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Berry entered the transfer portal on Jan. 2.

If Berry opts to return, it’d be a massive boost to Michigan’s defense. He’s started the past two seasons for the Wolverines, earning All-Big Ten honors both years.

In the 2025 campaign, Berry recorded 33 tackles, a career-high 10 pass breakups and an interception. Last season, he notched a career-best 37 tackles, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and two interceptions.

Berry has one season of eligibility remaining because he only made two appearances as a true freshman in 2022. The veteran Wolverine was open about the way former head coach Sherrone Moore‘s firing from the program affected him.

“I feel like it has definitely changed a lot of the players’ focus,” Berry said. “When everything happened, a lot of players were down. Something that was said was, ‘Don’t let someone else’s decisions affect your emotions.’ That stuck with me, and I’ve been thinking about it every day and trying to keep pressing on.”

Zeke Berry was the No. 16 cornerback in On3’s 2026 Transfer Portal Player Rankings. He played high school football at De La Salle (CA), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 146 overall player and No. 11 cornerback in the 2022 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

While familiar faces like Berry may be returning next season, Michigan is undoubtedly entering a new era. In December, the school named Kyle Whittingham its next head coach.

Whittingham was the head coach at Utah from 2005-25. During his impressive tenure, he guided the Utes to a 177-88 overall record and three conference championships. Now, he’ll look to return Michigan football to prominence.

“You’ve got to get to the playoffs. That’s our expectation. That’s my expectation,” Whittingham said at his introductory press conference. “Big Ten championship, obviously, will get you to the playoffs, but if you can get to that 10-win mark, that usually is a pretty good indicator that you will be in the playoffs, especially when they expand, which is going to happen at some point soon. And so that’s the bar. At the University of Michigan, how can it be any different than that?”

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.