Michigan center Malick Kordel has entered the NCAA transfer portal, On3’s Pete Nakos has learned. He appeared in 14 games this past season as the Wolverines won the national title.

Kordel averaged 1.2 points and 1.5 rebounds across 4.3 minutes per game at Michigan in 2025-26. He previously played internationally for the Fraport Skyliners Juniors in 2024-25, where he averaged 11.7 points and 8.2 rebounds while shooting 71.7% from the field.

A native of Oberhausen, Germany, Kordel also added five blocks and a steal this past season. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.

The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

This story will be updated.