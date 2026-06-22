Michigan coaching search: Billy Donovan labeled as 'the most obvious candidate' to replace Dusty May

After a shocking turn of events, Michigan’s search for a new head basketball coach is officially underway. One prominent name is already being linked to the opening.

Following Dusty May’s departure to the Dallas Mavericks, CBS Sports analyst Adam Finkelstein believes former Chicago Bulls coach Billy Donovan stands out as the most logical replacement in Ann Arbor.

Speaking about the coaching search, Finkelstein identified two names he believes are most realistic for Michigan: “It’s Billy Donovan or it’s Mike Boynton, in my opinion,” Finkelstein said.

According to Finkelstein, the timing of the coaching carousel makes it difficult for Michigan to go big-game hunting and lure an established college head coach away from another program.

“The college coaches who already started practice, I was told that was a reason why Jon Scheyer’s interest in this Dallas job really dissipated,” Finkelstein said. “He got on the court with his team and he said, ‘No, no, no, I’m staying here.’”

Because of that, Finkelstein believes Michigan’s search will likely focus on NBA candidates or an internal promotion: “So, really, you’re looking at the NBA,” Finkelstein said. “Billy Donovan is the most obvious candidate, or you promote from within.”

Alas, Donovan suddenly became available after stepping down as head coach of the Bulls following six seasons. The Hall of Fame coach spent 11 years in the NBA after previously building Florida into a powerhouse and winning two national championships with the Gators.

Moreover, Finkelstein also stressed the importance of retaining associate head coach Mike Boynton regardless of who ultimately lands the job: “Retaining Mike Boynton will then become absolutely critical,” he said.

Continuity could prove especially important given the roster Michigan assembled before May’s departure. Finkelstein noted returning stars Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKinney, along with additions like JP Estrella, could become targets for other programs: “There’s a lot of schools that still have holes in their roster and money to spend,” Finkelstein said.

Moreover, Michigan officially entered the market after May accepted the Mavericks job Monday. ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Adam Schefter and Shams Charania first reported the move.

May leaves Ann Arbor after just two seasons, compiling a 64-13 record and delivering a national championship in 2026. Before arriving at Michigan, he guided Florida Atlantic to the Final Four in 2023.

Athletic director Warde Manuel publicly expressed his desire earlier this year for May to spend the remainder of his career with the Wolverines: “I want Dusty to finish his career here at Michigan,” Manuel said in March.

Instead, Michigan now faces one of the biggest coaching searches in college basketball. According to Finkelstein, Donovan appears to be the name to watch.