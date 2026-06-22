Michigan coaching search: ESPN analyst 'would be shocked' if Mike Boynton not named Wolverines' interim coach

ESPN’s Seth Greenberg is going in one and logical direction for Michigan post-Dusty May: Mike Boynton. The former Oklahoma State head coach has served as an assistant coach for the Wolverines since 2024, under May.

In seven years at Oklahoma State, Boynton went 119-109, making the NCAA Tournament in 2021. That year, the Cowboys advanced to the Round of 32.

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Whether Boynton gets the permanent job remains to be seen of course. But at the very least, he should be the interim coach until things get fully figured out, per Greenberg.

“The one thing we got to take into consideration … if you’re Michigan, where do you go? Mike Boynton, who was the head coach at Oklahoma State, New York guy, head coaching experience, he’s the associate head coach at Michigan,” Greenberg said on First Take. “I would be shocked at worst if he wasn’t named interim head coach. Terrific coach, really good people.”

Boynton is well-traveled throughout his coaching career. He began in 2004 at Furman as a GA, then moved on to places like Coastal Carolina, Wofford, his alma mater, South Carolina, Stephen F. Austin and then Oklahoma State, first as an assistant and then head coach.

Mike Boynton to replace Dusty May in-house at Michigan?

May replaces Jason Kidd, who parted ways with the organization in May after coaching the team since 2021. Kidd and the Mavs missed the playoffs the last two seasons after making the NBA Finals in 2024.

Interestingly enough, May had some telling comments earlier this spring regarding what was next for him and Michigan. Despite climbing the college basketball mountain, the upcoming 2026-27 season seemed like a brand-new slate, and perhaps not in the best way.

“There have been times like that when it’s been just a really cool moment to take a step back, but overall, I don’t really feel any different,” May said at the Big Ten spring meetings. “I don’t feel like we’re national champions.

“You finish that and you immediately turn to what’s next. We chose to start the next day because we wanted to have an opportunity to be as good as we could possibly be the next year, and timing is incredibly important. The urgency in the portal was paramount. We were mentally fatigued, but it’s part of our job.”