Michigan coaching search: Josh Pate reveals biggest benefit Wolverines got in the process

Josh Pate believes that going through a coaching search recently will be a big benefit for Michigan. The Wolverines recently hired former Utah coach Kyle Whittingham to take over, ending a coaching search that lasted less than a month.

Michigan didn’t expect to be hiring a new coach, but was rather forced into the situation after it found out about an inappropriate relationship between coach Sherrone Moore and a staffer. Pate believes that, though it was a bad situation on the surface, it may have allowed a much-needed chance for the Wolverines to evaluate their program.

“One of the benefits of this coaching search, even if it ended the way you didn’t want it to with Kyle Whittingham being the head coach there, is it shook the Michigan tree,” Pate said. “We had not had a real, old-fashioned, traditional coaching search at Michigan in quite a while. I’d call it a generation. You promoted from within and that was on the backend of (Jim) Harbaugh and Harbaugh was hired over 10 years ago. So you haven’t had a coaching search in a while. The reason it’s important to have one is because it shakes the tree. It shakes the Michigan tree and you find out which braches are solid and which ones are dead. Whose opinion can you value and whose can you not value? Which lips are sealed and which lips are really, really loose and running their mouth all over the place?

“You got to find a lot of that out. You got to do a healthy inventory of your process. You got to find out how discombobulated it is over here or maybe how air tight it is over there.If I had to guess, it’s important because you may have another coaching search in the not-so-distant future and that one needs to be a well-oiled machine. This one was not and I don’t think anyone in Michigan circles would argue with that. It’s not shocking that it wasn’t because it’s been a long time since they’ve had to have one and they really didn’t plan on having this one. There’s a big difference between there was some smoke around Sherrone vs. they knew they were gonna have to operate a head coaching search. Then it got dropped in their lap at the 11th hour and they didn’t really handle it very well.”

Whittingham had been the head coach at Utah for 22 seasons before announcing his retirement at the end of this year. He led the Utes to a 177-88 overall record, as well as winning back-to-back Pac-12 Championships in 2021 and 2022.

Michigan won a national championship in 2023 before promoting Moore, previously the offensive coordinator, to head coach after Jim Harbaugh left for the NFL. The Wolverines went 9-3 this past season and have an upcoming matchup against Texas in the Citrus Bowl.

Now as they walk into the Whittingham era, they’ll at least get the benefit of having taken a deeper look at things within the maize and blue walls. Hopefully they’ll come out better for it as they look to continue to compete in the Big Ten next season.