Michigan DB Brandyn Hillman plans to enter NCAA transfer portal

According to On3’s Pete Nakos, Michigan defensive back Brandyn Hillman plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Hillman spent three years in the program after signing with the Wolverines out of high school. Plenty of changes have taken place in Ann Arbor, though, and Hillman is the latest to look for a change of scenery.

Hillman was a solid contributor for Michigan during his time, including during the 2023 national championship-winning team. He played in a total of 33 games, recording 72 tackles, four tackles for a loss, and a sack.

But teams are going to be a little more interested in his coverage stats. Hillman has six pass breakups and recorded the first interception of his career this season. It came in the season opener vs. New Mexico, starting the campaign in spectacular fashion.

Michigan touted Hillman as a junior on his official roster bio. No redshirt has even been taken by Hillman. Meaning, only one season of eligibility is expected to remain.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.