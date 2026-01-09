Michigan DB Jayden Sanders plans to enter NCAA transfer portal

According to On3’s Pete Nakos, Michigan defensive back Jayden Sanders plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Sanders is a former highly sought-after recruit but only spent one season in Ann Arbor with the Wolverines. He now hits the open market with a ton of potential and eligibility on his hands.

Playing time actually went to Sanders’ way early and often. He played in all 13 games for the Wolverines as a true freshman. A nice 23 tackles are on the stat sheet, as is one pass breakup. Michigan certainly thought they were getting a look at somebody who was going to be a major contributor in the future.

Sanders played high school football at Kilgore (TX), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 176 overall recruit in the 2025 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

A few other local schools were after Sanders before Michigan wound up being his destination out of high school. Oklahoma State was another out-of-state program, while in-state Baylor wanted to sign the blue-chip defensive back. Another opportunity will officially present itself once Sanders pops up in the portal.

“It’s been huge, man,” former Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore said of Sanders during the regular season. “I remember me and [defensive coordinator] Wink [Martindale], it was maybe the fifth or sixth day of training camp. Wink came up to me and was like, ‘That guy’s going to help us this year.’ I was like, ‘I think so.’ And it came to fruition.”

Kyle Whittingham is now Michigan’s head coach after firing Moore. Finding a new leader for the program took a little bit of time, only to land on somebody whom almost everybody in the college football community appears to greatly respect.

An interesting portal cycle has already taken place under his watch. The Wolverines have gone into overdrive in an attempt to keep a few players, while others have still decided to go their separate ways. For now, Sanders is going to be one of the latter. A tough beat for the Wolverines ahead of an important 2026 season for the program.

