Michigan safety TJ Metcalf has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos. Metcalf began his career at Arkansas.

Metcalf has been highly productive over the past two years of his career. In 2025, his lone season with the Wolverines, he recorded a career-best 58 tackles including 37 solo while appearing in every game for Michigan this season. He added four pass breakups and an interception to his total this season.

Before Michigan, Metcalf was an Arkansas Razorback for the past two seasons. He broke out as a sophomore in 2024, finishing the regular season with 57 tackles, 10 pass deflections, one tackle for loss and three interceptions. Metcalf’s three interceptions were tied for the third-most in the SEC that season. He started 11 games last year.

In all, Metcalf has totaled 129 tackles across three seasons, including 75 solo, 11 pass breakups, a forced fumble and four interceptions. He’ll look to be just as productive at his next college football home.

Before college, Metcalf was rated as a three-star recruit according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. He was the No. 566 player in the country and the No. 52 safety in the cycle.

Metcalf is one of 24 players who have entered the NCAA transfer portal for Michigan since it opened on Jan. 2. The volume of players leaving isn’t surprising given the abrupt coaching turnover that took place during bowl prep. Former head coach Sherrone Moore was fired with cause following a scandal that later resulted in his arrest. He was immediately terminated, and the Wolverines’ coaching search began.

After more than two decades coach Utah, Kyle Whittingham was named as the next head coach at Michigan just days before the Citrus Bowl against Texas. Across his 21 seasons at the helm, he led the Utes to a 177-88 record with three conference championships eight ten-win seasons, and an 11-6 bowl record.

