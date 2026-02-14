Michigan is making a coaching move that’s going to have some major ramifications on Vanderbilt. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the Wolverines are expected to hire Commodores defensive line coach Larry Black.

“Sources: Michigan is expected to hire Vanderbilt defensive line coach Larry Black as the school’s new defensive tackles coach,” Thamel posted on X. “Black just completed his third year at Vanderbilt and had been elevated to co-defensive coordinator.

“Black brings experience in the footprint from two stints at Toledo and his time as a graduate assistant at Notre Dame. He played at Indiana and his brother, Jibreel Black, played at Michigan.”

— This story is developing and will be updated. Check back momentarily.

