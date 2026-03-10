Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg named Big Ten Player of the Year

On Tuesday, the Big Ten officially named Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg the conference’s player of the year. Lendeborg transferred to Michigan this offseason from UAB.

Lendeborg is averaging 14.7 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game this season, while shooting 50.8% from the field and 34.3% from beyond the arc. He’s routinely been the best player on the top team in the Big Ten and, arguably, the best team in the country.

Michigan concluded the regular season with a 29-2 overall record and a 19-1 mark in conference play. The Wolverines are currently ranked No. 3 in the nation.

Lendeborg capped off his regular season on a high note. In Michigan’s 90-80 win over rival Michigan State, Lendeborg led all scorers with 27 points while shooting 8-12 from the floor and an efficient 5-6 from range.

Lendeborg earning player of the year honors isn’t a complete surprise. He was named a preseason all-conference first-team selection, but Purdue‘s Braden Smith was named the preseason player of the year. In ESPN’s latest NBA mock draft, Lendeborg was projected to be the No. 11 overall pick.

“Lendeborg has been a terrific fit at Michigan, where he has inhabited a valuable role that mirrors how he is likely to be deployed in the NBA,” ESPN’s Jeremy Woo wrote. “His ability to handle both forward positions — as well as potentially play some small-ball five while providing plus physical tools and an above-average skill level — gives him intrinsic malleability that should boost him into the lottery despite his age.

“Though there is not a ton of perceived developmental upside with him — he’s already 23 years old — Lendeborg has proved he can drive winning with steady play and has helped his profile quite a bit by staying in college.”

Of course, before Yaxel Lendeborg can look toward the draft, he must look to finish Michigan’s season strong. As the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten Tournament, Michigan will enjoy a three-game bye and immediately advance to tournament’s quarterfinals.

The Wolverines will kick off their tournament play on Friday at 11 a.m. CT. The game will air live on the Big Ten Network.