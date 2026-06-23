Michigan guard Trey McKenney indicates plan to stay with program after Dusty May departure

The transfer portal is open for Michigan players following the departure of head coach Dusty May. But budding star Trey McKenney apparently plans to stay.

McKenney posted a short message on Twitter on Monday night, seemingly indicating his plans. It was brief but certainly conveyed the message that he plans to wear the maize and blue again this winter.

“Victors always stay,” McKenney wrote. “#HA1L #GoBlue”

Though not one of starters on Michigan’s 2025-26 national championship team, Trey McKenney played a key role off the bench. He appeared in all 40 games for the program on its historic run to the title.

McKenney averaged 9.9 points and 2.8 rebounds per game, while he also notched 35 assists and 16 steals on the season. He is expected to be a key part of the backcourt for the Wolverines as they look to reload following an exodus of players to this year’s 2026 NBA Draft.

Trey McKenney played his best basketball in the postseason for the Wolverines. He averaged 12.0 points and 3.5 rebounds per game during the NCAA Tournament. He scored 17 in a win over Alabama, 16 in a win over No. 1 seed Arizona and 12 in a win over Tennessee.

Dusty May departs Michigan for NBA

Michigan basketball coach Dusty May was hired by the Dallas Mavericks as the franchise’s new head coach. Pete Thamel, Adam Schefter and Shams Charania reported the news Monday as May took over Dallas fresh off winning a national title with the Wolverines.

While May will leave behind talented players like Trey McKenney at Michigan, he will also inherit one of the NBA’s best young stars. NBA Rookie of the Year Cooper Flagg certainly presents an intriguing option to work with.

May replaces Jason Kidd, who parted ways with the organization in May after coaching the team since 2021. Kidd and the Mavs missed the playoffs the last two seasons after making the NBA Finals in 2024.