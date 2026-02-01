Michigan heavyweight Taye Ghadiali upsets Ohio State's Nick Feldman in dual meet

Michigan heavyweight Taye Ghadiali upset Ohio State’s Nick Feldman at the end of their dual Sunday, despite the Buckeyes’ 26-16 victory. The dual was in hand, but Ghadiali came in ranked No. 7 with Feldman No. 3.

The two let it fly in a matchup that could happen again at the Big Ten Tournament. Ghadiali and Feldman needed sudden victory and a flurry of a scramble to end it, but the Wolverine came out on top 4-1. It appeared Feldman was going to score, but a great sprawl and go behind by Ghadiali led to a sequence near the boundary, resulting in the Wolverine ending up with the takedown.

The win propelled Ghadiali to 16-2 on the season while Feldman fell to 16-3 on the year. Ohio State may have stayed undefeated, but Michigan got a boost with another individual win from their grad transfer heavyweight.

At 285, No. 5 Taye Ghadiali (Michigan) wins 4-1 in SV over No. 3 Nick Feldman (Ohio State). pic.twitter.com/ZwzzKOH7i1 — Saturday Night Lights (@WrestlingSNL) February 1, 2026

Head coach Tom Ryan knew his Buckeyes would be in a battle by the time he spoke at intermission. While he likely envisioned Feldman getting a win over Ghadiali, the rest of the crew took care of business.

Taye Ghadiali upsets Nick Feldman in great Big Ten match

“They’re aggressive, they look to score, they get to shots fast, so they got us off to a really good start.,” Ryan said on the BTN broadcast prior to the second half. “You know, 16 points in the first three matches is good. You know, we knew that this dual would get interesting here. Stiles was injured in the in the match on Friday night. We don’t have Cannon really proud. Shout out to Brogan Fielding, he just got majored he lost by eight. He’s a (141) pounder. He wrestled yesterday.

“We brought him in because he fights hard. He can stay in the fight. And real proud of him. So he saved us a couple points there, and then Catrabone (had) good stuff on top (For Michigan). So it’s a big second half for us.”

Ghadiali was 4-2 last season at Campbell before being unable to wrestle. He finished in 8th place at the 2024 NCAA Championships in Kansas City, becoming an All-American for the first time.

“But the moment I went down there, I just came back from (my) Michigan visit and, man, it’s something special down there,” Ghadiali said. “I ended up going to Bible studies with the guys. I connected with their team. Their guys believe in me. The whole team believes in me. Everybody came up to me, made sure that I just felt welcome. (Kevin Jackson), Austin Gomez is still there. Alex Dieringer, Mason (Parris).

“I just seen that it wasn’t just like a one and done deal and leave like they all still are a family, and like they were all over there for the visit, and they were all there just showing love to me. And so, man, yeah I committed to Michigan, and I just see a bigger picture there and God’s gonna do some special there this year.”