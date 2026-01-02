Michigan sophomore linebacker Cole Sullivan plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos.

Sullivan was a key member of Michigan‘s defense this season. The Pittsburgh native recorded 44 tackles, three interceptions, two sacks, and one pass deflection for a Wolverine team that finished with a 9-4 record.

His decision to enter the Portal comes after Michigan parted ways with head coach Sherrone Moore prior to the Wolverines’ Cheez-It Bowl matchup against Texas. Moore was fired for cause and was quickly replaced by long-time Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham.

Whittingham is bringing a host of Utah assistants along with him to Ann Arbor, including offensive coordinator Jason Beck, offensive line coach hire Jim Harding, tight ends coach Freddie Whittingham, quarterbacks coach Koy Detmer Jr., and wide receivers coach Micah Simon, per On3’s Pete Nakos.

