Michigan leaders to discuss future of AD Warde Manuel in Thursday meeting

The future of embattled Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel is expected to be discussed during a scheduled Board of Regents meeting on Thursday, according to On3’s Pete Nakos. Manuel’s job performance has come under scrutiny in the wake of multiple athletic department scandals over the past several years.

The university is also expected to release the results of an independent investigation from Chicago-based law firm Jenner & Block into the culture surrounding the Michigan athletic department. That investigation began in November, ahead of the Wolverines’ for-cause firing of now-former head football coach Sherrone Moore on Dec. 10 after an inappropriate relationship with a female subordinate was confirmed. The price tag for the Jenner & Block investigation reportedly exceeded $11.5 million at its conclusion in late April, according to The Detroit News

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According to The Detroit News, which cited “two sources with knowledge of the investigation,” the university hired Jenner & Block on Nov. 13, 2025, to investigate Moore after an inappropriate relationship with his executive assistant, Paige Shiver, first came to light internally. Shiver eventually came forward and confirmed her four-year relationship with Moore in a Dec. 10 meeting with Manuel, which directly resulted in Moore’s immediate firing later that day.

Paige Shiver, former Sherrone Moore assistant, sues University of Michigan over alleged FOIA violations

Shiver recently sued the university over denied Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests made on her behalf regarding their investigation into her relationship with Moore, according to the AP. The suit, filed July 8 in Washtenaw County court, seeks the denied records and punitive damages, per the AP.

Following Moore’s dismissal, the independent investigation reportedly expanded to answer concerns over how Moore was fired and into the athletic department’s culture that allowed such an inappropriate relationship to carry on over multiple years without proper oversight, as well as other scandals within the Michigan athletic department over the past several years, per The Detroit News.

“Conducting a thorough legal review of complex and high stakes issues at a college or university requires significant time, specialized expertise and resources,” Michigan assistant VP for Public Affairs and Internal Communications Paul Corliss told The News in February. “In this case, the work involves two related but distinct efforts: a review concerning Sherrone Moore’s conduct and a broader assessment of the culture within the athletic department. The University is committed to ensuring both are handled with the seriousness, independence and care they require.”

Moore was sentenced on April 14 to 18 months’ probation after pleading no contest to misdemeanor charges of malicious use of a telecommunications device involving a domestic relationship and trespassing after allegedly confronting Shiver inside her home on Dec. 10 following his firing.

Moore was arrested Dec. 10 after Washtenaw County prosecutors alleged he entered Shiver’s home through an unlocked door and threatened to harm himself during a confrontation with the young woman, reportedly telling her “my blood is on your hands” while holding butter knives and kitchen scissors. Moore was previously facing charges of felony third-degree home invasion, misdemeanor stalking, and breaking and entering, but those were dropped by the prosecution when he pleaded down to lesser charges during a March 6 hearing in Washtenaw County District Court.

— On3’s Nick Schultz contributed to this report.