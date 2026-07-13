Report: Michigan, Mike Boynton hiring Brown head coach Mike Martin as assistant

Mike Boynton continues to build out his first coaching staff as Michigan’s full-time head coach. According to The Field of 68’s Jeff Goodman, the Wolverines are set to hire longtime Brown head coach Mike Martin as an assistant coach.

Martin spent more than a decade leading the Bears and leaves the Ivy League as the winningest coach in program history. The move gives Boynton another experienced voice on the bench as Michigan looks to defend its national championship.

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Moreover, Martin brings extensive recruiting and player development experience after successful stops at both Brown and Penn. As it’s finalized, it will mark another significant addition for the Wolverines ahead of the 2026-27 season.

“BREAKING: Brown head coach Mike Martin is heading to be an assistant for Mike Boynton at Michigan,” Goodman posted on X. “Martin has done a terrific job at one of the more difficult spots in the Ivy League. He’s been the head coach since 2012, and this gives him a track to get a better head coaching job down the line.”

Alas, Martin arrives in Ann Arbor after a highly successful run at Brown. He took over the Bears in 2012 after spending six seasons as an assistant coach at Penn, where he earned a strong reputation as both a recruiter and player developer.

A former Brown standout himself, Martin started all four seasons during his playing career and helped lead one of the most successful classes in program history. He later returned to his alma mater and eventually became the program’s head coach, guiding the Bears for 14 seasons.

In February 2023, Martin became Brown’s all-time winningest men’s basketball coach, further cementing his legacy at the school. Now, he’ll make the jump to the Big Ten as part of Boynton’s new-look staff.

The reported addition comes just days after Michigan officially removed Boynton’s interim tag. Last week, the Wolverines announced Boynton had signed a two-year contract to become the program’s full-time head coach after Dusty May departed for the NBA’s Dallas Mavericks.

Boynton spent the previous two seasons as an assistant under May before taking over the program on an interim basis earlier this summer. The transition proved to be a smooth one for Michigan.

Boynton successfully kept nearly the entire roster together following May’s departure, with only L.J. Cason leaving the program after the Wolverines captured their first national championship since 1989.

“I’m grateful to (athletic director) Warde (Manuel) for his confidence and thankful for the opportunity to lead this program,” Boynton said after his promotion. “We have built a championship culture and a standard that everyone associated with this program takes great pride in. We have an outstanding group of players, and I’m excited to get to work and continue the success we’ve established together.”

If Martin officially joins the staff, Michigan will add another veteran coach with head coaching experience as Boynton begins his first full season leading the Wolverines. We’ll see if he can make another run at a title during the 2026-27 season.