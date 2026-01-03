Michigan OL Jake Guarnera enters NCAA transfer portal

Michigan offensive Jake Guarnera entered NCAA transfer portal with a do not contact tag, per On3’s Pete Nakos. He spent two years in Ann Arbor.

As a sophomore this year, Guarnera was an All-Big Ten honorable mention selection by coaches and media. He also shared Offensive Player of the Week honors for performances against Central Michigan and Nebraska for the Wolverines.

As a member of the Class of 2024, Guarnera was a three-star recruit out of Ponte Verde Beach (Fla.) High, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 59 overall prospect in the state, the No. 40 interior offensive lineman in the class and the No. 472 overall prospect in the class.

Guarnera is expected to depart at a time of change for Michigan. New head coach Kyle Whittingham is expected to put his stamp on the program rather quickly.

Michigan is hiring a host of Utah assistants, including offensive line coach hire Jim Harding, tight ends coach Freddie Whittingham, quarterbacks coach Koy Detmer Jr. and wide receivers coach Micah Simon, per On3’s Pete Nakos. Utah offensive coordinator Jason Beck is also following head coach Kyle Whittingham to Michigan.

While Whittingham is bringing most of his current offensive assistants with him to Michigan, he reeled in an old colleague to run his defense. Former BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill will serve in the same role at Michigan.