Michigan sophomore offensive tackle Ben Roebuck has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3 has learned.

Roebuck saw action in two of Michigan‘s games this season (Central Michigan and Washington). He was named an Academic All-Big Ten honoree.

His decision to enter the Portal comes after Michigan parted ways with head coach Sherrone Moore prior to the Wolverines’ Cheez-It Bowl matchup against Texas. Moore was fired for cause and was quickly replaced by long-time Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham.

Whittingham is bringing a host of Utah assistants along with him to Ann Arbor. That includes offensive coordinator Jason Beck, offensive line coach hire Jim Harding, tight ends coach Freddie Whittingham, quarterbacks coach Koy Detmer Jr., and wide receivers coach Micah Simon, per On3’s Pete Nakos.

“We’re just about finished,” Whittingham said about his staff during Michigan‘s bowl game. “It hasn’t been announced officially yet. Until somebody’s on the dotted line, you never want to get ahead of yourself. But I think we’re in good shape. I think we’ll have probably about 90% of the staff named this weekend. Then we’ll finish off the next one or two over the course of next week.”

Prior to enrolling at Michigan, Roebuck was ranked as a three-star prospect and the No. 601 overall player in the 2024 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was the No. 39-ranked OT in his class and the No. 23 overall player from the state of Ohio, hailing from St. Edward.

Michigan’s Transfer Portal departures

