Michigan OT Ty Haywood plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, per On3’s Hayes Fawcett and Pete Nakos. Haywood was a true freshman in 2025.

As a member of the 2025 recruiting class, Haywood was a four-star recruit per the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. He was the No. 48 overall player and the eighth-ranked offensive tackle in his class.

His portal entry comes after the dismissal of offensive line coach Grant Newsome. Haywood was originally committed to Kalen DeBoer and Alabama, but flipped his commitment to Michigan before his freshman season.

