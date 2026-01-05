Michigan running back Bryson Kuzdzal has entered the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. He played the past three seasons with the Wolverines and will have two more years of eligibility remaining.

Kuzdzal did not play as a true freshman in 2023 but went on to appear in six games the following season as a redshirt freshman, mostly on special teams. He played in nine games this past year to record 326 yards rushing and four touchdowns on 76 carries. He also had four catches for 10 yards.

Kuzdzal played high school football at Forest Hills Eastern in Ada, Michigan. He recorded 1,378 yards rushing and 26 total touchdowns as a senior.

So far this offseason, Kuzdzal is the 18th Michigan player who has entered the transfer portal. However, he is the first running back to do so.

