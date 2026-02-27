The University of Michigan has responded after explosive allegations surfaced involving former football staffer LaTroy Lewis. These allegations ultimately led to his reported dismissal by the Atlanta Falcons on Friday.

In a statement shared by Tony Garcia of the Detroit Free Press, Paul Corliss, Michigan’s assistant vice president of public affairs, addressed the accusations first reported by Justin Spiro of The Spiro Avenue Show (@DarkoStateNews on X, formerly Twitter).

“These allegations are deeply concerning,” Corliss said. “As we have noted, the University launched an investigation of the circumstances and conduct leading to Sherrone Moore’s firing, as well as a broader culture review of the Athletic Department.

“We continue to urge anyone with relevant information to reach out to the law firm conducting the investigation at [email protected]. The work is ongoing, and we will be able to share more when it is completed.”

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Falcons dismissed Lewis on Friday after learning he had been accused of rape during his time on Michigan’s football staff. Lewis had been hired by Atlanta roughly two weeks ago as an assistant defensive line coach.

The Falcons initially released a brief statement earlier in the day.

“We are aware of allegations regarding LaTroy Lewis,” the team said. “We are in the process of gathering information and will have no further comment at this time.”

Spiro reported that Lewis, 32, is accused of sexually assaulting an Ann Arbor woman in 2024, his final year at Michigan. The allegations also reportedly involve former head coach Sherrone Moore, who was fired earlier this year.

Lewis joined Michigan in 2022 under then-head coach Jim Harbaugh as a graduate assistant and remained with the program through 2024. During his tenure, the Wolverines captured two Big Ten championships and a national title.

After leaving Ann Arbor, Lewis became Toledo’s defensive line coach in 2025 before following Jason Candle to UConn. He later made the jump to the NFL with the Falcons.

Michigan’s statement signals that the matter extends beyond an individual personnel issue. The university continues its broader review of its athletic department culture amid various controversies.

For now, both the legal process and Michigan’s internal investigation remain ongoing. More clarity is expected once that work concludes, but Lewis is out in Atlanta.