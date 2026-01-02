Michigan running back Jasper Parker plans to enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Michigan running back Jasper Parker plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3 has learned. He just finished up his freshman season with the program.

He ran for 93 yards on 23 carries this past season. Parker also got to the endzone twice for the Wolverines in that time period.

Parker played high school football at Archbishop Shaw (Marrero, LA), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 287 overall recruit in the 2025 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted algorithm that compiles all major recruiting media services.

The 2025-26 college football transfer portal will last 15 days, spanning from Jan. 2 to Jan. 16, the NCAA decided. While players have just over two weeks to enter the portal, they’re not under a deadline to commit when they enter. Traditionally, the cut-off for committing has been how late a school can enroll a player through admissions, so it varies throughout the sport.

On the other side of the football, Michigan sophomore linebacker Cole Sullivan also plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos. Sullivan has not yet officially entered as of this publication.

Sullivan was a key member of Michigan‘s defense this season. The Pittsburgh native recorded 44 tackles, three interceptions, two sacks, and one pass deflection for a Wolverine team that finished with a 9-4 record.

The decision to enter the Portal comes after Michigan parted ways with head coach Sherrone Moore prior to the Wolverines’ Cheez-It Bowl matchup against Texas. Moore was fired for cause and was quickly replaced by long-time Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham.

Whittingham is bringing a host of Utah assistants along with him to Ann Arbor. That includes offensive coordinator Jason Beck, offensive line coach hire Jim Harding, tight ends coach Freddie Whittingham, quarterbacks coach Koy Detmer Jr., and wide receivers coach Micah Simon, per On3’s Pete Nakos.

It was also reported that Whittingham is hiring BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill to fill the same position, along with keeping Michigan defensive line coach Lou Esposito on staff. Although Wolverines fans seem pleased with the move, Sullivan does not plan on sticking around.

Prior to enrolling at Michigan, Sullivan was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 289 overall player in the 2024 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was the No. 21-ranked LB in his class and the No. 5 overall player from the state of Pennsylvania, hailing from Central Catholic.