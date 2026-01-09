Michigan star running back Justice Haynes has entered the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. He did so after spending just one year with the Wolverines.

Haynes transferred into Michigan from Alabama before the 2025 season. He had previously spent two years with the Crimson Tide.

Despite suffering an injury late in the season, Haynes very nearly finished as the Wolverines’ leading rusher in 2025. He tallied 857 yards and 10 touchdowns on 121 carries. That came out to an eye-popping 7.1 yards per carry average.

Haynes wasn’t quite as big a contributor during his two years at Alabama, but he still showed flashes of what he could become. He logged 25 carries as a freshman in 2023.

During that freshman season, Haynes logged 168 yards rushing and two scores. He did not catch a pass — an area of his game that has really developed over the last two seasons.

As a sophomore, Haynes ran 79 times for 448 yards and seven scores. He also chipped in 17 catches for 99 yards. In three years, Haynes has caught 30 passes for 149 yards.

Prior to enrolling at Alabama, Haynes was a Top 50 recruit, ranked as the No. 33 overall player in the nation and a four-star prospect, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He also checked in as the No. 2 running back in his class and the No. 2 overall player from the state of Georgia, hailing from Roswell (GA) Buford.

In high school, Haynes helped Buford to an 11-1 record during his senior season. He ran for 1,695 yards and 23 touchdowns on 153 carries as a senior.

But Haynes was productive throughout his high school career. He ran for 2,375 yards as a junior, 1,750 yards as a sophomore and 1,754 yards as a freshman. He accounted for 97 rushing touchdowns across his four years.