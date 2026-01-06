Michigan freshman safety Jordan Young plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Hayes Fawcett reports.

Young recorded 15 tackles and three pass deflections during his freshman season in Ann Arbor. He played in 10 games.

His decision to enter the Portal comes after Michigan parted ways with head coach Sherrone Moore prior to the Wolverines’ Cheez-It Bowl matchup against Texas. Moore was fired for cause and was quickly replaced by long-time Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham.

Whittingham is bringing a host of Utah assistants along with him to Ann Arbor. That includes offensive coordinator Jason Beck, offensive line coach hire Jim Harding, tight ends coach Freddie Whittingham, quarterbacks coach Koy Detmer Jr., and wide receivers coach Micah Simon, per On3’s Pete Nakos.

Wolverine fans seem pleased with the moves. Young, however, does not plan on sticking around.

“We’re just about finished,” Whittingham said about his staff during Michigan‘s bowl game. “It hasn’t been announced officially yet. Until somebody’s on the dotted line, you never want to get ahead of yourself. But I think we’re in good shape. I think we’ll have probably about 90% of the staff named this weekend. Then we’ll finish off the next one or two over the course of next week.”

Prior to enrolling at Michigan, Young was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 148 overall player in the 2025 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was the No. 13-ranked safety in his class and the No. 6 overall player from the state of North Carolina, hailing from Monroe.

Michigan’s Transfer Portal departures

Jordan Young is now the 21st Michigan player who is expected to enter the Transfer Portal.

