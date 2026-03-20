Michigan has now spent at least $6 million on its investigations into former head football coach Sherrone Moore and the athletics department, the Detroit Free Press’ Dave Boucher reported. That includes an additional $4 million the Free Press reported Friday.

Michigan brought in law firm Jenner & Block to investigate the culture of the athletics department. The firm also was part of an inquiry into Moore, which ultimately led to his dismissal as head coach in January amid allegations of an improper relationship with a staff member. Following his dismissal, the university moved to widen the investigation.

The Free Press obtained two invoices, which were both for “professional services rendered” this past January. One of them was for $2.66 million and the other was for $1.4 million. Jenner & Block’s investigation is ongoing.

Michigan announced Moore’s dismissal for cause in December amid the allegations of an improper relationship. The relationship constituted not only a violation of Moore’s contract, but also university policy. As a result, UM moved to fire him for cause. The staff member later came forward and identified herself as Paige Shiver, who served as Moore’s executive assistant.

After Michigan called on Jenner & Block to widen its investigation, UM’s interim president explained the reasons behind the expanded inquiry. Domenico Grasso released a video in December acknowledging the questions around the school and saying the purpose was to simply find out the facts.

“I know that there are a lot of questions, speculation and rumors,” Grasso said in his message. “But we won’t be distracted by them. Our focus is strictly on uncovering the facts. It is my job, my duty, to ensure the integrity of this investigation. We will take whatever steps are necessary to help ensure that conduct like this does not happen again.

“Make no mistake, we will leave no stone unturned. And any further actions we take will be based on credible evidence and findings developed through a rigorous investigation. If the university learns of information through this investigation or otherwise that warrants a termination of any employee, we will act swiftly, just as we did in the case of Coach Moore. I ask that you keep an open mind and allow investigators to do their work and not make assumptions. I commit to doing the same.”