Michigan termination letter from Warde Manuel to Sherrone Moore revealed

Michigan fired head coach Sherrone Moore on Dec. 10 after discovering he had engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. On Friday, Detroit News reporter Tony Paul released a copy of Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel‘s official termination letter to Moore. To see the specifics of Manuel’s letter, look below:

This memorandum confirms our discussion of December 10 and serves as official notice that your employment with the University of Michigan Athletic Department is terminated for cause, effective immediately. Following hotline reports alleging an inappropriate relationship with a staff member, the University conducted a thorough investigation into your conduct. The investigation findings indicate the following violations of your employment contract: 1. Inappropriate Relationship with Staff Member You engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member.

This conduct violates Section 4.02(c) (conduct which offends against morality and public decency and, in the reasonable judgment of the University, could harm the University’s reputation) and Section 4.02(d) (Misconduct as defined by SPG 201.12, which includes violation of University policics as misconduct. Your conduct violated SPG 201.97 (Supervisor-Employce Relationships), which is defined as serious misconduct. 2. Dishonesty During Investigation You provided untruthful statements during investigative interviews regarding this matter.

This conduct violates Section 4.02(g) (fraud or dishonesty in the performance of any dutics or responsibilities under the contract, which includes providing untruthful statements during investigations). Bascd on these violations, cach of which would independently support termination for cause, your appointment is hereby terminated for cause, effective immediately. You are not to contact any University employees or student athletes, and you are not to visit any Athletic Department facilities.

Moore was Michigan’s head coach the past two seasons. He led the Wolverines to a 16-8 overall record and an 11-6 mark in conference play during his tenure.

Moore was arrested and charged with felony third-degree home invasion and two misdemeanors: Stalking in a domestic relationship and breaking and entering. He was arrested after allegedly breaking into the apartment of the woman he was having an affair with.

The woman had reportedly ended her relationship with Moore earlier in the week. Moore allegedly harassed the woman after she attempted to end their relationship, which led to her informing Michigan of their relationship.

In turn, Michigan dismissed Moore. Moore allegedly threatened to threatened to take his own life after breaking into the woman’s apartment. Moore has a wife and three children.

Michigan didn’t have to pay Moore’s buyout since it had cause for his dismissal. Michigan hired Kyle Whittingham to replace Sherrone Moore.

Whittingham had been Utah‘s head coach since 2005. Whittingham said Moore’s shocking firing and Michigan’s previous sign-stealing scandal didn’t discourage him from joining the Wolverines.

“I didn’t have any hesitation. There’s some issues, missteps that are being taken care of, but the key is the players are solid,” Whittingham said. “The players here are rock-solid. None of those issues, none of those things that we’re dealing with involve the players. And to their credit, they just kept grinding and kept after it.

“I’m so impressed with that because there was a lot of distractions and a lot of adversity, I guess you can say. But, I got no doubt that everything’s going to be handled properly. We’ll see.”