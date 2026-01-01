Michigan is set to hire Utah offensive coordinator Jason Beck to the same position on Kyle Whittingham’s staff, On3’s Pete Nakos reports. Beck follows Whittingham from Salt Lake to Ann Arbor.

Beck spent just one season at Utah under Whittingham, but now he’ll follow him up north to the Big Ten. He previously spent time as the offensive coordinator for Syracuse (2023) and New Mexico (2024).

Beck, a former BYU quarterback, began his coaching career in 2007 as a GA at his alma mater, following his playing days. He also spent time at LSU in 2008 as a GA.

Multiple coaching stops as an assistant around college football, including Canada’s Simon Fraser in 2012, ultimately led him to where he is today. Now, he’ll get a chance to help Whittingham bring Michigan back to the top of the Big Ten.

Jason Beck joins Michigan under Kyle Whittingham

Beck will help solidify Whittingham’s staff at Michigan after the latter stepped down at Utah. Being at one school for two decades is quite impressive, but now Whittingham will at least bring some familiarity with him.

“Kyle Whittingham is a well-respected and highly successful head coach who is widely recognized as a leader of exceptional character and principled leadership,” Michigan AD Warde Manuel said. “Throughout our search, he consistently demonstrated the qualities we value at Michigan: vision, resilience, and the ability to build and sustain championship-caliber teams.

“Kyle brings not only a proven track record of success, but also a commitment to creating a program rooted in toughness, physicality, discipline and respect—where student-athletes and coaches represent the university with distinction both on and off the field. We are excited to welcome Kyle to the University of Michigan family as he takes the helm of our football program.”