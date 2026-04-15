Michigan's Yost Ice Arena roof partially torn off in overnight storm
The University of Michigan saw some bad storm damage early Wednesday morning, per WWJ 950. A portion of Yost Ice Arena’s roof was ripped off, roads were blocked and the Ann Arbor Fire Department reportedly responded to more than 75 calls by 5:20 a.m. local time.
“The historic venue sustained major structural damage as powerful overnight storms unleashed severe impacts across Ann Arbor and surrounding communities,” Alexander Woodward of Art Threat wrote of the storm. “Photos shared by news outlets show mangled metal debris scattered outside the arena’s exterior, material that investigators believe originated from roof damage. Multiple trees were uprooted throughout the campus area, adding to the destruction.
“Weather velocity maps analyzed during the storm indicate possible tornado-force winds passed directly over the facility during the storm’s peak intensity. The combination of high winds and severe weather proved overwhelming for even the recently renovated structure, which underwent major upgrades in 2012.”
No further updates on damage were provided as far as Michigan’s hockey arena was concerned. No timetable for cleanup or repairs was available.
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“Built in 1923 and recently renovated in 2012, Yost Ice Arena is the home of the renowned Michigan men’s ice hockey team, which has garnered 9 national championships and 26 Frozen Four finishes,” Yost Arena’s description reads. “Michigan has had a men’s hockey team since 1922, playing in the WCHA and CCHA conferences until 2013, when the Big Ten started sponsoring hockey. The arena was named for Fielding H. Yost, U-M’s legendary football coach and athletic director.”
As far as Michigan on the actual ice, the hockey team made the NCAA Frozen Four this season. Michigan finished 31-8-1 after winning its first two NCAA Tournament games.
Michigan beat No. 20 Bentley 5-1 and No. 6 Minnesota-Duluth 4-3 to advance. However, the Wolverines fell to No. 4 Denver 4-3 in double OT. Denver went on to win the national title over Wisconsin.