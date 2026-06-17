Nevada QB Thaddeus Thatcher talks UNLV visit, will see UCF/Michigan later this week before decision time

Las Vegas (Nev.) Arbor View quarterback Thaddeus Thatcher stayed local for his most recent official visit to UNLV and has two more trips locked in for this week.

Thatcher is one of the top un-committed quarterbacks out West. He took his first official visit to Oregon State back in May and checked out UNLV this past weekend.

“I’ve been to UNLV a ton of times, probably more than any other recruit,” Thatcher said. “My dad and I are both UNLV fans so I really enjoyed it there.

“The biggest thing was getting to spend time with all the players and really getting to know how they all feel about the program. We knew coach (Tony) Sanches and coach (Barry) Odom really well and now coach Mullen so the comfort level is really high here.”

Thatcher left earlier today for a mid-week visit to UCF before his weekend and final visit to Michigan.

“My dad is a big fan of coach Frost and coach (McKenzie) Milton (QB coach) is a UCF legend so I’m looking forward to seeing what it’s all like there,” Thatcher said.

“I haven’t been to Florida since my Make-A-Wish trip when I was younger. On this trip, we’re going to make a stop at Disney and give some kids the world so we’re excited about that.”

The Michigan trip will be big, not just for Thatcher but he’ll be joined by his adopted brother Damari Warren.

“I like Michigan a lot, my relationship with the coaches goes way back,” Thatcher said. “I committed to them I was a sophomore and they were at Utah.

“They have a great staff and they’re going to do great things at mMichigan. I’m glad I’m taking my other visits though, so I have something to compare to Michigan so we’ll see how it goes.”

Thatcher said he and Warren plan to make their college commitments at their church on June 26th.