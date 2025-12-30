Nick Saban evaluates Michigan hire of Kyle Whittingham

Nick Saban is a big fan of the Kyle Whittingham hire at Michigan following a long tenure at Utah. Saban acknowledged it wasn’t the best possible scenario for the Wolverines, but Whittingham comes in at a pivotal time for the football team.

Whittingham will bring in a winning culture and stability from Utah to Ann Arbor. Saban even joked that the former Utes leader has plenty time at the ripe age of 66.

“Well, I don’t know about best possible scenario, but I think it’s a good fit at a good time with a guy that has a proven track record and a process of winning at Utah, which is not one of the premier jobs in the country, and he’s done a fabulous job there,” Saban said on The Pat McAfee Show. “He’s smart, he’s tough, he creates a good culture in his organization, and that’s what they need at Michigan right now to settle down from all this, you know, BS that they’ve had go on.

“And I think he’s the right kind of guy to do that. I really do. I mean, I have a tremendous amount of respect for him. And, I mean, 66, I got eight years on the guy. He’s a young man.”

Whittingham said that he was treated fairly on his way out, stating that Utah’s administration was always supportive of him during his run. The time was right, and it lined up perfectly that he’d be able to take the head coaching job at Michigan.

After all, his tenure saw him establish Utah as one of the most consistent programs in all of college football over the past two decades. Across his 21 seasons at the helm, he led the Utes to a 177-88 record with three conference championships eight ten-win seasons, and an 11-6 bowl record. Whittingham reflected positively on his time coaching the Utes.

“The university treated me nothing but good during my time there,” he continued. ” The community — we had, what? 100 straight sellouts and counting, and the support it was just a very enjoyable ride in Salt Lake City.”

Whittingham said his immediate priority will be setting his sights on retaining Michigan’s current roster and their recruits ahead of the NCAA transfer portal opening on Jan. 2. He’ll need to put together his inaugural staff in short oder as well.

As for the Citrus Bowl, Whittingham said that he will try to stay out of the way as much as possible as his team prepares for the matchup vs. the Texas Longhorns. Kickoff is slated for 3 p.m. ET on New Year’s Eve live on ABC.