In the second half of Michigan’s game against USC, Nimari Burnett went down with an injury under the Trojans’ basket. He appeared to hit his head on the floor and was clearly bleeding from just above his left eye.

Burnett went up for a rebound during Friday’s game, but hit Roddy Gayle’s knee on his way down. He hit his head on the court and was clearly bleeding while the training staff came out to attend to him.

Out of the commercial break, Burnett headed straight toward the locker room. He had a towel and ice pack over his eye as he walked back.

Burnett is in his third season at Michigan and remains a key contributor for Dusty May’s group. He entered Friday’s game averaging 8.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists across 12 starts. He’s coming off one of his biggest games of the year with 12 points, three rebounds and three assists in Monday’s victory over McNeese State.

At the time of his departure Friday, Burnett had three points and two rebounds in 14 minutes. Michigan continued its dominant run as Big Ten play got underway as the Wolverines’ lead ballooned to 28 points with just over eight minutes left in the second half.

Nimari Burnett wasn’t the only player to suffer an injury during Friday’s game, though. Forward Yaxel Lendeborg headed to the locker room early before halftime with what was diagnosed as a bruised calf, CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein reported. However, he returned after the break with a sleeve on his leg, though clearly hobbled.

