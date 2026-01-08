Former Oklahoma running back Taylor Tatum has committed to Michigan via the NCAA Transfer Portal. Tatum spent two seasons with the Sooners.

In his debut collegiate campaign in 2024, Tatum made 11 appearances and three starts. He recorded 278 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 56 carries. Additionally, he notched five catches for 41 yards and a score.

Despite his strong freshman season, Tatum only saw action in one game this past season. Injuries and ball-security issues reportedly kept Tatum sidelined in 2025.

Tatum played high school football at Longview (TX), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 40 overall player and No. 1 running back in the 2024 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Tatum is the fourth player to commit to Michigan via the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason. At the time of his commitment to the Wolverines, he was the No. 25 running back in On3’s 2026 Transfer Portal Player Rankings.

He is expected to be a pivotal part of Michigan’s offense as the Wolverines enter a new era. In December, the school named Kyle Whittingham its next head coach.

Whittingham was the head coach at Utah from 2005-25. During his impressive tenure, he guided the Utes to a 177-88 overall record and three conference championships. Now, he’ll look to return Michigan football to prominence.

“You’ve got to get to the playoffs. That’s our expectation. That’s my expectation,” Whittingham said at his introductory press conference. “Big Ten championship, obviously, will get you to the playoffs, but if you can get to that 10-win mark, that usually is a pretty good indicator that you will be in the playoffs, especially when they expand, which is going to happen at some point soon. And so that’s the bar. At the University of Michigan, how can it be any different than that?”

Michigan posted a 9-4 overall record and a 7-2 mark in conference play this past season. The program hasn’t appeared in the College Football Playoff the past two seasons after winning the national title in 2023.

