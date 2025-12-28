Outlining a successful first season for Kyle Whittingham at Michigan

On3’s Andy Staples and Ari Wasserman outlined a realistic first season for Kyle Whittingham at Michigan. Not just realistic, but what was within the realm of possibility when it comes to being successful in 2026.

Coming over from Utah, Whittingham’s been successful for 20+ years. Now with more resources at his disposal in Ann Arbor, there’s opportunity for a lot of success in the twilight of his career.

“Okay, what is a realistic record? A realistic record next year, 10-2, make the playoff, that is a realistic (possibility),” Staples said on Andy and Ari On3. “They were 9-3 this year and they were not coached particularly well. That the stories, like you read Tony Garcia story in the Detroit Free Press … what was going on behind the scenes, that team won nine games.”

Staples referred to former coach Sherrone Moore, who was fired due to an inappropriate relationship with a staffer. He was subsequently arrested in a related matter, showing up to the alleged staffer’s house.

But as Wasserman pointed out, Michigan mostly thrived in 2025 despite the dysfunction. It just came to a head at the end, but now with Whittingham, there’s a lot of respectability reestablished right off the bat.

“I want to be as respectful as possible, while also, like, not trying to make light of this matter, but the fact that their coach won nine games with what was going on … yeah. I mean … it’s impressive. I mean, like, think about that. What if he was completely locked in,” Wasserman said. “So this guy has already shown for a long period of time that when he is locked in and he has the right players, they’re a very good team so. And it’s not like they’re hiring Kyle Whittingham after a four and eight season, like they’re coming off of a pretty good year.

“And if they can retain their roster and Bryce Underwood gets better, they bring their offensive coordinator who did wonders with Devin Dampier, like, why couldn’t you win 10 games?”

It seems like Whittingham is jazzed up too, judging by his introductory press conference on Sunday. He’ll fully take over following the Citrus Bowl.

“I still have a lot, a lot left in the tank,” Whittingham said. “But I could count on one hand the amount of schools that if they called, I would listen and I would be receptive to what they had to say. Michigan was one of those schools, definitely a top 5 job in the country, without a doubt.

“When the ball started rolling and the more I learned about Michigan, the more excited I got. I’m just elated to be here.”