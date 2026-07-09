Paige Shiver, former Sherrone Moore assistant, sues University of Michigan over alleged FOIA violations

Paige Shiver, the former executive assistant for Sherrone Moore, is suing the University of Michigan, according to the AP. She alleged the school violated the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) by denying requests made on her behalf.

Shiver said Michigan denied the FOIA requests after Moore’s firing amid an investigation into an inappropriate relationship between the two. In the suit, filed in Washtenaw County court, she is seeking the records that were requested along with punitive damages, according to the AP.

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The AP reported that from February through June, attorney Julie Murphy filed a number of FOIA requests to Michigan, including for the investigative file related to Moore’s firing. The school denied each of them. A spokesperson for Michigan declined comment to the AP.

“This public university paid Jenner & Block $12 million to investigate the Sherrone Moore scandal and the abuse, Title IX and Title VII violations within the athletic department and Schembechler Hall, yet now refuses to release the investigation’s findings,” said Andrew M. Stroth, an attorney for Shiver, via the AP.

Michigan fired Moore for cause in December amid the investigation. The relationship constituted not only a violation of Moore’s contract, but also university policy. Later that day, he was detained and later faced charges of third-degree home invasion, and misdemeanor stalking, and breaking and entering.

In March, Moore reached a plea deal and had three charges dropped against him. He then pleaded no-contest to trespassing and malicious use of a telecom device, and Shiver came forward days later to identify herself as the staffer with whom Moore was having an affair. The former Michigan coach was later sentenced to 18 months probation and was not to have any contact with Shiver, according to the judge’s order.

Michigan had brought in law firm Jenner & Block in November to investigate the culture of the athletics department. The firm also was part of an inquiry into Moore, which ultimately led to his dismissal as head coach in January amid allegations of an improper relationship with a staff member. Following his dismissal, the university moved to widen the investigation.

The investigation has come at a cost, though. As of April 30, Michigan payed Jenner & Block more than $11.5 million, according to The Detroit News.