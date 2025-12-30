ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum didn’t mince words when discussing Kyle Whittingham’s arrival at Michigan. He framed the hire as both a stabilizing move and a cultural reset for the program.

Speaking on McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning, Finebaum praised Whittingham’s reputation and experience, while taking a pointed shot at Michigan’s recent turmoil.

“We all know Kyle Whittingham is somebody who has integrity,” Finebaum stated. “He brings a little bit of class to a program that has, frankly, had no class lately. I think that’s very significant.”

Michigan turned to Whittingham in the wake of the Sherrone Moore scandal. That led to Moore being fired ahead of the Wolverines’ bowl game this postseason. After what Finebaum described as multiple missed opportunities in the coaching search, Michigan ultimately landed one of the most respected figures in college football.

Earlier this offseason, Whittingham stepped away from Utah following the season, closing the book on a 21-year run that produced a 10–2 finish in his final campaign. At the time of his departure, Whittingham was the second-longest tenured head coach in the country, trailing only Kirk Ferentz.

A native of San Luis Obispo, California, Whittingham originally took over the Utah program under difficult circumstances, after Urban Meyer left for Florida. He guided the Utes to a dominant 35–7 win over Pittsburgh in the 2005 Fiesta Bowl, a performance that cemented his promotion from defensive coordinator to head coach.

The results over the next two decades spoke for themselves. Whittingham compiled a 177–88 record, won three conference championships, posted eight 10-win seasons and went 11–6 in bowl games. Over that time, he established Utah as one of the most consistent programs in the sport.

Whittingham will not coach Utah in its bowl game, instead shifting immediately to work with Michigan during the postseason as the Wolverines attempt to steady the program following Moore’s dismissal.

“I am grateful to our administration, staff, players, and coaches for their commitment, trust, and hard work throughout the years,” Whittingham said in a prepared statement. “This university and football program mean a great deal to me, and I am proud of what we have built together.”

Michigan rewarded that résumé with a five-year contract worth an average of $8.2 million per season, 75% guaranteed. Whether the move is long-term or transitional, Finebaum believes the Wolverines backed into the right decision. One that restores credibility at a moment the program desperately needed it.

“I think that’s very significant. He’s still very good. If you look at the Big Ten coaches, I mean, he would rank very high among them,” the ESPN analyst explained. “Is it a long term deal? I mean, who knows?

“It doesn’t really matter, considering what Michigan just went through with the last years of Jim Harbaugh and Sherrone Moore. I think they backed into a very good choice, after swinging and missing a number of times.”