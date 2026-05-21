Preview: Wayne State National College Showcase

The National College Showcase is back at Wayne State this year.

The event will run on May 31st and June 1st with nearly 100 colleges coming and talent from a variety of states for them to evaluate.

Featured Speakers:

Other Head Coaches Schedules to Attend:

Ohio – John Hauser

Bowling Green – Eddie George

Central Michigan University – Matt Drinkall

Western Michigan University – Lance Taylor

Eastern Michigan University – Chris Creighton

Miami (Ohio) – Chuck Martin

Ferris State University – Tony Annese

Grand Valley State University – Scott Wooster

Saginaw Valley State University – Michael Engle

Davenport University – Sparky McEwen

Michigan Technological University – Dan Mettlach

Northern Michigan – Matt Janus

Morehead State – Jason Woodman

Olivet Nazarene – Avante Mitchell

Lawrence Tech – Oscar Olejniczak

Madonna – Brett Guminsky

Hope College – Peter Stuursma

Olivet College – Erik Leuther

Alabama State – Eddie Robinson Jr.

Norfolk State – Michael Vick

UConn – Jason Candle

Tiffin – Zak Blair

Findlay – Tyler John

Fayetteville State – Richard Hayes

Shaw University – Lamar Manigo

Clark University – Terry Sims

In addition, staff members from Iowa, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh, Illinois, Oregon, Penn State, Wisconsin, Kansas, Kansas State, Indiana, Iowa State, Northwestern, Boston College, Nebraska, Oregon State, Akron, Miami (Ohio), Ball State, Eastern Michigan, Youngstown State, Toledo and others are expected to attend.

Adidas will be an official sponsor for the event.

Top prospects expected to attend will include the state’s top overall recruit in 2027, Harper Woods wide receiver Dakota Guerrant.

Other top 27s include uncommitted four-star cornerback Deontay Malone, Michigan offensive line commit Louis Esposito and Colorado quarterback commit Andre Adams.

Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills running back-athlete Lundon Hampton is scheduled to attend. He is fresh off a commitment to Michigan.

Detroit King’s trio of Jameer Henry, Darryl Flemister, and Don Spillers are all among the state’s top uncommitted recruits. Macomb Dakota cornerback Elijah Goins is also an uncommitted ’27 with a good list of college offers.

Offensive tackle Braden Chaffin and wide receiver Chad Willis are two of the biggest spring stock risers in the state of Michigan. Michigan State commit Jack Carlson, uncommitted Eric Anderson and Miami (Ohio) commit William Tobin are other top in-state offensive linemen attending. Recent Western Michigan commit Gabe Iadipaolo will compete.

Ole Miss quarterback commit Crews Jenkins and West Virginia linebacker commit Wesley Flamer are two out of state recruits coming who have already given their verbals.

Other out of state 27s coming in with major offers to their name include Georgetown (Ky.) Scott County linebacker Jermaine Harmon, Calabasas (Calif,) offensive lineman Donald Penn III, Brentwood (Tenn.) Academy offensive linemen Tyi Duncan, Santa Ana (Calif.) cornerback Patrick Hall, Marion (Mass.) Tabor Academy linebacker Quinn Vanneste, and Nashville (Tenn.) Franklin Road Academy offensive lineman Keilan Neal. Multiple Michigan 2027s will be on hand looking to earn new offers include quarterbacks David Krall and Anderson Adams, defensive ends Willie McQueen, Collin Sumpter, and Asher Newman, and linebacker Bryce Barbarino.

A loaded group of 2028s will attend.

National recruits include:

– No. 1 offensive tackle Antijuan Wilkes (per Rivals)

– Four-star EDGE Cassell Cruickshank (Top 20 national recruit)

– Four-star WR Deandre Bidden (Top 50 national recruit)

– Four-star DB Giovanni Tuggle (Top 50 national recruit)

– Four-star DB Braylen Bedford (Top 50 national recruit)

– Four-star WR Maximus Curry (Top 175 national recruit)

– Four-star CB Kaden Johnson (Top 200 national recruit)

– Rivals 300 DB Jayden Evans (multiple P4 offers)

– Rivals 300 QB Gavin Hampton (multiple P4 offers)

– Rivals Industry four-star DB Zayden Williams (multiple P4 offers)

– Rivals Industry four-star OL Major Green (multiple P4 offers)

– Three-star DB Brooks Johnston (multiple P4 offers)

– Three-star WR Mylan Griggs (multiple P4 offers)

– Three-star S Jeisun Thompson (multiple P4 offers)

– Three-star WR/ATH Tyler Trusel (multiple P4 offers)

– Three-star WR Avery Thompson (multiple P4 offers)

– Three-star RB Tyson Hunter (multiple P4 offers)

– Three-star TE Torrin Hill (multiple P4 offers)

– Three-star S Marquis Ray (multiple P4 offers)

– Three-star WR/TE A.J. Henley (multiple P4 offers)

– Three-star TE Jordan McKinley (multiple P4 offers)

– Three-star DB LaMarcus Army (multiple P4 offers)

– Three-star WR Jemir Lynum (multiple P4 offers)

– Three-star QB Drew Sheridan (multiple P4 offers)

– Three-star DL Devin Phillips (multiple P4 offers)

– Three-star LB Deondre Hill (multiple P4 offers)

– Three-star QB Grayson Thurston (multiple P4 offers)

– Three-star RB Julian Taylor (multiple P4 offers)

– Three-star EDGE Jordan Osagiede (multiple P4 offers)

– Three-star DL Elijah Willis (multiple P4 offers)

– Three-star TE Dashun Williams (multiple P4 offers)

– DB Kenneth Harris (multiple P4 offers)

– DL Jeremiah McCall (multiple P4 offers)

– WR De’Aries Holland (multiple P4 offers)

– WR Treyveon Bush (multiple P4 offers)

– DB Jacob Patton (multiple P4 offers)



Then there are a number of already recruited 2029s who are scheduled to attend:

– Santa (Ana.) Mater Dei RB Mark Allen Jr.

– Duncanville (Tex.) QB Bryson Kennedy

– Franklin (Tenn.) Battle Ground WR Maddox Porter

– Franklin (Tenn.) Battle Ground DB Jake Berte

– Orchard Lake (Mich.) St. Mary’s QB Case Campbell

– Bloomfield Hills (Mich.) Brother Rice WR Christian Marshall

– Bloomfield Hills (Mich.) Brother Rice CB Kameron Lowe

– Bloomfield Hills (Mich.) Brother Rice TE Max Giglio

– Detroit Cass Tech DB Pierre Johnson

– Detroit Cass Tech WR Peyton Robinson

– Warren (Mich.) De La Salle WR Daton Batts

– Anderson County (Ky.) QB John Gillium

– Franklin Road Academy (Tenn.) DB Remello Armstrong

– Belleville (Mich.) DL Zu’Bril Ruff

– Detroit Cass Tech DL Tailor Thomas

– Detroit King QB Amir Forris

– Fishers (Ind.) Hamilton Southeastern QB Deaken Johnson



