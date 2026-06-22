Recruiting heater out West: Oregon, BYU and Utah closing strong, updated predictions, new commitment dates set

Rivals Football Recruiting
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- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING Wiltfong Whiparound: Intel following a big recruiting weekend and new predictions
- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING Prediction: Michigan to flip a Big Ten commit in the near future
- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING Prediction: Michigan makes big move with four-star visitor
- RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING Painful timing: 4-star OL Lincoln Mageo misses Washington visit after dental procedure
More Michigan Wolverines News
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Yaxel Lendeborg reacts to Dallas Mavericks hiring Dusty May: 'He better pick me up'
RIVALS FOOTBALL RECRUITING
5-star CB Joshua Dobson to commit July 1 during Rivals Summer Signing Day
BASKETBALL
Colin Cowherd calls Dusty May 'too big' for college basketball, praises move to NBA
ON3 NBA DRAFT
2026 NBA Mock Draft: CBS links Michigan star to Mavericks after hire of Dusty May
BASKETBALL