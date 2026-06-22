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Rivals Football Recruiting

Recruiting heater out West: Oregon, BYU and Utah closing strong, updated predictions, new commitment dates set

Screenshot 2025-11-03 at 2.22.43 PM
Greg Biggins

National Reporter, rivals

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