Report: Dallas Mavericks hire Dusty May as new head coach

Michigan basketball coach Dusty May was hired by the Dallas Mavericks as their new head coach, per ESPN. Pete Thamel, Adam Schefter and Shams Charania reported the news Monday as May takes over Dallas fresh off winning a national title with the Wolverines.

The trio reported the allure of Cooper Flagg was a big reason why May decided to take the job. A former Duke star, Flagg was the No. 1 overall pick in 2025.

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May replaces Jason Kidd, who parted ways with the organization in May after coaching the team since 2021. Kidd and the Mavs missed the playoffs the last two seasons after making the NBA Finals in 2024.

Interestingly enough, May had some telling comments earlier this spring regarding what was next for him and Michigan. Despite climbing the college basketball mountain, the upcoming 2026-27 season seemed like a brand new slate, and perhaps not in the best way.

“There have been times like that when it’s been just a really cool moment to take a step back, but overall, I don’t really feel any different,” May said at the Big Ten spring meetings. “I don’t feel like we’re national champions.”

“You finish that and you immediately turn to what’s next. We chose to start the next day because we wanted to have an opportunity to be as good as we could possibly be the next year, and timing is incredibly important. The urgency in the portal was paramount. We were mentally fatigued, but it’s part of our job.”

Dusty May hired as new Dallas Mavericks head coach

May’s been a head coach since the 2018-19 season at Florida Atlantic. After a 35-4 season in 2022-23, leading the Owls to the Final Four, May was hired by Michigan and he immediately led them to a Big Ten Tournament title.

This past season was the icing on the cake for May and the Wolverines. With a veteran-led team, Michigan went 37-3 and won the NCAA Tournament, becoming national champions.

There were rumors about May’s coaching future as early as March. Michigan AD Warde Manuel addressed those claims and wanted May to finish his career in Ann Arbor. While there was mutual adoration, May sticking around is no longer the case.

“Any AD in America would want to have a coach that other people want,” Manuel told a small group of reporters. “I’ve had the opposite problem. … I love this problem more than I love the opposite problem. We’ll deal with it. We’ll work through it.

“I want Dusty to finish his career here at Michigan. And I’ll work to make sure that he’s happy and we have what we need, he has what he needs, to succeed. That’s it. Period. Look around you. What better job is there in America than this, in my opinion? Now, I’m a three-time alum. Been AD for 10 years. I played here. I did it all. What better job is there in America than this?”