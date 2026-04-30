Report: Michigan investigation into former coach Sherrone Moore exceeds $11.5 million

The University of Michigan‘s independent investigation into the troubling culture created by former head football coach Sherrone Moore has reportedly exceeded $11.5 million, according to The Detroit News. The university hired an outside law firm in November to conduct an independent review of the Wolverines’ athletic department and football program under Moore, who was fired for cause on Dec. 10 after an inappropriate relationship with a subordinate came to light.

The Chicago-based law firm Jenner & Block’s investigation into Moore and the overall culture created during his two-year tenure as Michigan’s head coach reportedly concluded in April, according to The Detroit News, which cited “two sources with knowledge of the investigation.” But not before the firm filed two separate invoices totaling more than $2 million in March, according to disclosure documents obtained by The Detroit News through Freedom of Information Act requests. That included one invoice that totaled more than $1.9 million.

Michigan hired Jenner & Block on Nov. 13, 2025, to investigate Moore after an inappropriate relationship with his executive assistant, Paige Shiver, was first uncovered. Shiver eventually came forward and confirmed her four-year relationship with Moore to Wolverines athletic director Warde Manuel on Dec. 10, leading to Moore’s immediate firing that same day.

Following Moore’s dismissal, the independent investigation reportedly expanded to answer concerns over how Moore was fired and into the athletic department’s culture that allowed such a relationship to carry on over multiple years without proper oversight, as well as other scandals within the Michigan athletic department over the past several years, per The Detroit News.

“Conducting a thorough legal review of complex and high stakes issues at a college or university requires significant time, specialized expertise and resources,” Michigan assistant VP for Public Affairs and Internal Communications Paul Corliss told The News in February. “In this case, the work involves two related but distinct efforts: a review concerning Sherrone Moore’s conduct and a broader assessment of the culture within the athletic department. The University is committed to ensuring both are handled with the seriousness, independence and care they require.”

Moore was sentenced on April 14 to 18 months’ probation after pleading no contest to misdemeanor charges of malicious use of a telecommunications device involving a domestic relationship and trespassing after allegedly confronting Shiver inside her home on Dec. 10 following his firing.

Moore was arrested Dec. 10 after Washtenaw County prosecutors alleged he entered Shiver’s home through an unlocked door and threatened to harm himself during a confrontation with the young woman, reportedly telling her “my blood is on your hands” while holding butter knives and kitchen scissors. Moore was previously facing charges of felony third-degree home invasion, misdemeanor stalking, and breaking and entering, but those were dropped by the prosecution when he pleaded down to lesser charges during a March 6 hearing in Washtenaw County District Court.