Michigan sophomore running back Jordan Marshall has agreed to a new deal to return to the Wolverines for the 2026 season, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Marshall, who led Michigan in rushing last season, was a key retention piece for new head coach Kyle Whittingham.

The 5-foot-11 and 216-pound Marshall powered the Wolverines offense with a team-high 932 rushing yards on 150 carries and 10 touchdowns, taking over as Michigan’s lead-back after former Alabama transfer Justice Haynes suffered a season-ending foot injury Week 9 against rival Michigan State. Marshall also missed two games late in the season with an undisclosed injury that kept him out of the Citrus Bowl loss to No. 13 Texas on New Year’s Eve.

Still, Marshall flashed some major playmaking ability with four consecutive 100-yard rushing games in the heart of Big Ten play, including back-to-back games against Purdue and Northwestern in which he posted season-high efforts with 185 and 142 rushing yards, respectively.

Despite his late-season setback, Marshall eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark for his two-year Michigan career after breaking out for 100 rushing yards in the 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl win over Alabama.

Marshall signed with the Wolverines as a four-star prospect in the 2024 recruiting cycle out of Archbishop Moeller (Cincinnati, Ohio), where he was the No. 3 player in Ohio, the No. 4-ranked running back in the class and the No. 87-ranked player overall, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Marshall will return to a potentially potent Michigan ground game under new offensive coordinator Jason Beck, who followed Whittingham from Utah after producing the nation’s second-best rushing attack after averaging 266.31 yards per game in 2025. The Utes only trailed Navy in that category, and outperformed run-first service academies at Air Force and Army.

Marshall seemed excited about playing under Whittingham prior to Michigan’s bowl game.

“I talked to him yesterday,” Marshall said Dec. 28, according to The Wolverine. “Good energy. Said what a coach is supposed to say, said the right things. Brings intensity, for sure. I really like that about him. Definitely is somebody that the team — when I talked to guys — that they’re like, ‘This guy seems like he’s going to be good,’ but it’s supposed to be like that after the first impression.”

It was at this point the Wolverines sophomore tailback made it clear he wanted to remain at Michigan in 2026.

“For me, I’m just going to keep getting to know him, keep getting to know his staff and communicate with him,” Marshall told The Wolverine. “I want to be at Michigan, and if everything works out, I want to be here. I love this place, truly.”

— The Wolverine’s Clayton Sayfie contribued to this report.